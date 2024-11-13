Curtain Raiser of India International Science Festival 2024 held at IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The curtain raiser for the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) was held on Tuesday. With the theme, “Transforming India into a Science and Technology-Driven Global Manufacturing Hub,” the festival aligns closely with the Vikshit Bharat 2047 vision. This year, IISF will be held from November 30th to December 4th at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in its decade-long journey.

Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, the Chief Coordinator and Nodal Officer of IISF 2024, delivered a detailed presentation on the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024, outlining the complete organizational process and an array of events planned for this year’s festival. His presentation provided a comprehensive overview of the festival’s objectives, structure, and the various thematic events aimed at promoting scientific awareness and innovation.

A video presentation was also showcased, highlighting key aspects and vision that IISF 2024 aims to bring to the scientific community and the public. This event promises to foster engagement with science and technology, encouraging participation from diverse demographics across the country.

Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director of the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), opened the event by welcoming distinguished guests, including officials from various departments, institutional leaders, and other dignitaries. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for their presence and commitment to the festival’s mission.

Delivering the felicitation address, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, shared insights into how the festival will blend scientific exploration with cultural and culinary experiences. The 2024 edition is set to explore diverse themes, including manufacturing, space, women in science, and entrepreneurship, bringing together science with cultural vibrancy.

National Joint Organising Secretary of VIBHA, Praveen Ramdas, highlighted the historical significance of November 30, which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose. Commencing IISF 2024 on this date serves as a fitting tribute to his contributions to science. Mr. Ramdas emphasized that numerous departments under the Ministry of Science and Technology will showcase their latest developments and innovations, providing students a unique opportunity to interact with eminent scientists and dignitaries. He extended thanks to the Government of Assam for its cooperation and enthusiastic support.

In the presidential address, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota encouraged government departments across Assam to collaborate and coordinate to ensure the event’s seamless organization and execution.

This year, IISF will host over 1,000 students from grades 10 to 12 across Assam, and students from all over India who will be accommodated and engaged in interactive sessions with scientists. They will also participate in several exciting programs designed to inspire and educate.

Key events include the Aspiring Educators and Teachers Workshop, a Science & Technology Hackathon, the Saga of Science Chronicles, and more. One of the festival’s central attractions, Chandrayaan: The Museum of the Moon will be displayed at the heart of the IIT Guwahati campus, stated a press release.

