IIT Guwahati Hosts Landmark Symposium on Advancing Healthcare Innovation in Northeast India

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati hosted a landmark symposium on November 8 aimed at advancing healthcare innovation in Northeast India. This event brought together esteemed doctors and scientists to explore cutting-edge healthcare technologies, supporting the "Make in India" initiative. Organized by the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII)-a partnership between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati-the symposium marks a pivotal moment in fostering indigenous healthcare solutions.

The event was inaugurated by the chief secretary, Government of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota, who emphasized the government's dedication to strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem through advanced, self-reliant innovations.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kota stated, "It is an honour to join this inaugural symposium at IIT Guwahati, a unique and bold step for Assam and the nation. By bridging the gap between medical and engineering disciplines, IIT Guwahati and the Assam Government are pioneering a model that unites academia, government, and healthcare professionals. This initiative leverages Assam's resources and vision to address healthcare challenges and lay a foundation for indigenous innovation."

Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, said, "We are thrilled to embark on a groundbreaking journey with the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati. By establishing a super-speciality hospital and advanced research facilities, we aim to reduce dependency on imports, lower diagnostic and treatment costs, and make quality healthcare more accessible. With the Government of Assam's strong support, this project aligns with our vision for a self-reliant, 'Make in India' healthcare ecosystem that addresses the nation's most pressing health challenges."

The symposium also included insights from Prof. Ashok K. Puranik, executive director of AIIMS Guwahati, who pledged support for the AAHII initiative and endorsed the vision of "Design in India, Design for the World." U.S.-based cardiologist Dr. Naba Goswami also shared his perspective on rural healthcare challenges in India, advocating for stronger industry-academia partnerships, stated a press release.

