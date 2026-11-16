Customs Department Seize Burmese Supari at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Customs Department seized a consignment of suspected Burmese supari from the Agartala-Bengaluru-bound Humsafar Express at Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday night.

Officials recovered the betel nuts from coach number 225170/C while the train was travelling towards Bengaluru from Agartala.

The department took possession of the consignment at the railway station. However, officials had not disclosed the quantity seized or whether anyone had been detained in connection with the incident.