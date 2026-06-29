Fresh Rs 6.5 Crore Fraud Case Registered Against Rishiraj Borkotoky

Guwahati: A case has been registered against alleged financial fraudster Rishiraj Borkotoky at Dispur Police Station, even as he remains in the custody of Arunachal Pradesh Police in connection with an alleged multi-crore investment scam.

As per the complaint, Borkotoky is accused of allegedly cheating another person of Rs6.5 crore, adding to the growing list of fraud allegations against him.

The latest FIR comes days after Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested the 41-year-old Guwahati resident for allegedly orchestrating a financial fraud in which a businessman from Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly duped of more than Rs 34.33 crore through forged government documents, fake political connections and digital deception.

Investigators alleged that Borkotoky persuaded the businessman to invest in a proposed Extra Neutral Alcohol manufacturing project in Assam. To gain the victim's trust, he allegedly used forged documents purportedly issued by central government departments, fabricated political links, manipulated digital identities and even a WhatsApp account displaying the photograph of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, Borkotoky's wife, Shruti Borkotoky, was arrested by Arunachal Pradesh Police on Sunday from the Spanish Garden apartment complex on Zoo Road in Guwahati. Police alleged that Shruti Borkotoky was the proprietor of a fake firm registered in Arunachal Pradesh, which was allegedly used to facilitate the financial fraud.

The police are also examining the money trail. Preliminary findings indicate that the allegedly defrauded funds were routed through multiple bank accounts linked to Borkotoky's associates, family members and business entities.

Rishiraj Borkotoky was arrested from Guwahati on 20th June following an investigation launched after a complaint was lodged at Banderdewa Police Station on 5th June. Further investigation into the alleged fraud network is underway.