Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station recovered the full amount of Rs 10,67,296.01 that was defrauded from the account of a senior citizen online. The final tranche of Rs 5,31,542.35 was credited into the victim's bank account on Thursday, while another tranche of Rs 5,35,753.66 was credited earlier.

