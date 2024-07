Guwahati: A West Guwahati Police District team from Maligaon Outpost of Jalukbari Police Station arrested two snatchers at Sundarbari near Jalukbari with their two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 25 T 3966 after they had snatched one mobile phone earlier. The phone was recovered, and legal action has been initiated.

