Cyber Police recovers Rs 10 lakh from frauds in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant operation, the Cyber Police Station of Guwahati has successfully recovered Rs. 10 lakh that was defrauded from a victim. The victim fell prey to an online fake investment scam and transferred over Rs. 26 lakh to the fraudsters before reporting the incident. The recovered amount has been credited back to the victim’s account, and an additional Rs. 5,89,001 is set to be returned soon.

