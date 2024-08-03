Guwahati-based doctor loses Rs 2 crore in financial scam

GUWAHATI: A Guwahati-based doctor has fallen victim to a financial scam, losing Rs 2 crore in a share market investment. According to sources, the doctor was lured into the scam through a Facebook post containing an inappropriate link. After clicking on the link, it led him to a Telegram group offering investment tips.

Initially, the doctor received good returns for three months, but problems arose when he tried to withdraw his money. Realizing he had been scammed, the doctor promptly filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police.

In a significant breakthrough, the police have recovered Rs 42,17,839, although the doctor’s total loss remains at Rs 2 crore.

Also Read: BAIC Exhibition to Showcase Northeast India's Largest Building and Design Event in Guwahati from August 9-11

Also Watch: