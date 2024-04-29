Cycle rally promotes voter awareness in Kamrup (Metro)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration organized a cycle rally early this morning. The initiative aimed to engage the younger generation, particularly first-time voters, ahead of the upcoming elections for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency on May 7.

Under the initiative of the Systematic Voter Education and Election Participation (SVEEP) Cell and in collaboration with the Assam Cycling Committee, the cycle rally commenced at 5:30 a.m. from Amrit Udyan. District Commissioner Sumit Sattavan ceremonially flagged off the rally, which saw around 100 cyclists from various parts of the city participating with enthusiasm.

The participants were divided into two groups, each following a designated route. One group travelled through the Assam Secretariat-GS Road and Ulubari, while the other group journeyed through Narengi Tinali to Amrit Udyan and concluded the rally.

Accompanying the rally was an audio van, broadcasting messages aimed at educating voters from diverse backgrounds about the importance of casting their ballots. Commissioner Sattavan, addressing the participants, emphasised the significance of voter participation, urging all citizens to exercise their democratic rights on polling day.

In particular, Sattavan directed his appeal to the youth, especially those casting their votes for the first time, encouraging them to approach the electoral process with fervor. He envisioned voting as a celebration of democracy and encouraged the younger generation to embrace it wholeheartedly.

Sattavan mentioned the installation of selfie points at polling stations for youth and first-time voters. Additionally, he noted that 100 polling stations would be exclusively manned by women, with 15 designated as model polling stations.

The rally also served as an occasion to honour individuals who have contributed to the field of cycling. Kaushik Guha, Ripunjoy Gogoi, 72-year-old Lachit Deka, Raktim Mahatok, and others were felicitated for their achievements and participation in the rally. Participants were further acknowledged with certificates and T-shirts by the district administration.

The event garnered participation from various dignitaries, including Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan Development Department Parijat Bhuyan, along with city district commissioner's office officials and employees.

