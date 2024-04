NAGAON: The final voters’ turnout in Nagaon parliamentary constituency was 84.97 percent. As per sources of district election office, Nagaon, among 18,17,204 total voters of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, 15,44,072 including 7,71,905 males and 7,72,167 females exercised their franchise this time to elect their representative from the constituency.

Also Read: Interactive session on ‘Integrating Mental Health Support’ held at Lakhimpur Commerce College

Also Watch: