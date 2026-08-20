Dadara Police Seize 70 Bags of Suspected Illegal Urea from Two Bolero Pickups in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dadara Police seized 70 bags of Bharat Urea (IFFCO) after intercepting two Bolero pick-up vehicles during naka checking at Dadara. The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS-01-VC-3029 and AS-01-VC-0488, were stopped and their drivers were detained. Police said the drivers failed to produce valid documents or satisfactorily explain the source of the urea. The seized items included 70 bags of urea, the two Bolero pick-up vehicles and two mobile phones. The drivers were identified as Sanidul Islam, 24, and Khairul Islam, 23. Further legal action was initiated against the two drivers in accordance with the law.

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