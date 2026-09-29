Darjeeling Named Among Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 Destinations

GUWAHATI: Darjeeling has been featured among the 50 destinations in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2027 list, with the travel guide describing it as "Best for a Toy Train journey" and highlighting the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

The recognition has placed the iconic heritage railway of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), popularly known as the "Toy Train", in the global travel spotlight. Opened in 1881, the DHR is known for its pioneering engineering solutions for building a railway through challenging mountainous terrain and forms part of the Mountain Railways of India UNESCO World Heritage Site, inscribed in 1999.

NFR has been undertaking various initiatives to promote the DHR as a living railway heritage and tourism asset, including heritage train journeys, steam locomotive rides, cultural events and experiential tourism programmes. Events such as the Ghum Winter Festival, Station Mahotsav and Summer Festival have also sought to enhance visitor engagement with historic stations and local communities.

The railway's tourism initiatives also focus on community participation, environmental awareness and sustainable tourism through heritage joy rides, outreach programmes, digital initiatives and educational visits.

NFR said the inclusion of Darjeeling in the Best in Travel 2027 list would further enhance the global visibility of the DHR and help promote the cultural and socio-economic potential of the Darjeeling hills, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: 105th edition lecture session of Jamuguri Xahitya Xabha held at Pasi Gaon Namghar