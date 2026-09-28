Assam: 105th edition lecture session of Jamuguri Xahitya Xabha held at Pasi Gaon Namghar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 105th edition lecture session of the Jamuguri Xahitya Xabha was held at Pasi Gaon Namghar premises on Sunday under the aegis of Pasi Gaon Development Committee. The programme was inaugurated by Amar Jyoti Borthakur, chairman of the Biswanath Municipal Board.

Delivering the keynote lecture on the topic “the relevance of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardev at present day context,” Dr Dipjyoti Bhuyan, assistant professor of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, said that the depth of Sankardev’s contributions could be properly understood only by critically examining his ideas of humanism and environmental consciousness and taking their essential messages to every section of society. He observed that Sankardev had, centuries ago, disseminated profound truths about human life and values among the people.

Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, who attended the programme as the chief guest, spoke on the role played by Sankardev in shaping and giving a new spiritual and social foundation to Assamese society. Renowned physician Dr Hitesh Barua of Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati, attended the event as a distinguished guest and delivered an insightful speech on the ways of building a strong and harmonious human society based on the ideals of Sankardev. Dr Barua also performed devotional Hari Naam.

The meeting was presided over by Bhaba Goswami, permanent president of the Jamuguri Sahitya Sabha, while its secretary Basab Bhuyan conducted the proceedings.

A poetry collection titled “Tolsora Sewali,” authored by veteran poet Hridayananda Bhuyan of Pasi Gaon, was released by Jyoti Bhattacharyya, former president of the Jamuguri Sahitya Sabha. Among others, Debashish Sharma, Commandant of the 12th Assam Police Battalion and Manish Thakur, Block Elementary Education Officer, Naduar addressed the gathering. The programme began with a Borgeet performed by Akankshya Hazarika.

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