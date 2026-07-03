Daylight chain snatching near Bharalumukh flyover in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman lost her gold chain in a daylight snatching incident near the Dinesh Goswami Flyover at Bharalumukh in Guwahati.

The incident took place between 6 am and 7 am on Wednesday on R.K. Choudhury Road beneath the flyover. Police said the woman was walking along the road when an unidentified man approached her, forcibly snatched the gold chain from her neck and attempted to escape.

The entire episode was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the area, providing investigators with key visual evidence. However, the suspect’s getaway was disrupted after local residents noticed the incident and chased him.

In a bid to evade capture, the accused reportedly abandoned the scooter used in the crime before fleeing on foot. Residents secured the two-wheeler and later handed it over to Bharalumukh Police to aid the investigation.

Police said officers had begun scrutinising the CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to establish the identity of the suspect. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report.

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