Seven arrested after organised chain-snatching at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested seven persons, including six women, after an organised chain-snatching incident at Guwahati Railway Station.

The incident took place at around 8 am on June 15 when members of the gang allegedly blocked the entrance of a coach and snatched a gold chain from a woman passenger who was attempting to board the 15945 Up Dibrugarh Express at Platform No. 2.

Acting swiftly on the information, personnel from the GRP and RPF launched a joint operation and apprehended the suspected offenders. During the operation, the team recovered the stolen gold chain and cash amounting to Rs 40,000, which police suspected had been stolen from other passengers.

Those arrested were identified as Anita Rao, Monu Rao, Rahul Rao, Gita Rao and Minakshi Sahu, all residents of Katpadi in Tamil Nadu, along with Anowara Begum of Goalpara district and Mina Tanti of Jorhat district.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in carrying out thefts and snatching incidents in an organised manner. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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