Daylight robbery in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of daylight robbery in the Beltola region of the city left the local people shocked. The robbers broke the window of a vehicle and went away with the valuables. The Hyundai i20 vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FN 5727 was damaged in the incident that took place in front of Bhabendra Alay and the robbers stole a bag containing cash.

