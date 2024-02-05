Assam: Gang of Five Dacoits Apprehended After Robbery; Victim's Stolen Goods and valuables Recovered

GUWAHATI: In a breakthrough for law enforcement in Guwahati, a notorious gang of five dacoits was apprehended on Monday following a complaint filed by Mukesh Choudhury from Siliguri. The victim, Mukesh, was subjected to a harrowing incident, losing valuables including his expensive phone, purse, ATM cards, and bag.

The accused individuals, identified as Nabirul Islam, Anamika alias Aqlima Khatun, Banis Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Saleha Khatun, executed their crime with precision. Mukesh, upon arriving at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), was lured to Ulubari by Noor Mohammad, one of the gang members. Subsequently, he was taken to a hotel where, with the assistance of Banis Ali, Nabirul Islam, and Saleha Khatun, he was escorted throughout the day in an autorickshaw. The perpetrators, cunningly getting Mukesh intoxicated, seized the opportunity to rob him before abandoning him at the roadside.

The aftermath of the incident unfolded when Mukesh, upon returning to Siliguri on January 10, discovered that a substantial amount of Rs. 3.50 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account between January 11 and January 14. Prompted by this financial loss, Mukesh filed a detailed complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police.

On January 10, Mukesh complained to the Paltan Bazar Police, triggering an investigation into the incident. The diligent efforts of the police led to the apprehension of the main culprits, Aqlima Khatun and Noor Mohammad, in Assam's Darrang. The remaining three suspects, Nabirul Islam, Banis Ali, and Saleha Khatun, were later detained in Goalpara.

This successful operation not only resulted in the recovery of Mukesh's stolen possessions but also brought the perpetrators to justice. The collaborative efforts of the police across different districts in Assam underscore the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors. The arrests serve as a testament to the commitment of law enforcement to safeguard the well-being of citizens and restore order in the face of criminal activities.