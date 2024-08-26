Daylight Robbery, Woman Attacked in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A brazen daylight robbery occurred on Pinaki Path, Zoo-Road, in Guwahati on Sunday.

Rani Borkotoky, wife of Debo Borkotoky, owner of NK Productions, was attacked while on her morning walk. Two miscreants, armed with a pistol, violently seized her neck chain, causing severe head injuries that required four stitches. A case has been filed at the Geetanagar police station, but the perpetrators remain at large.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested in Noonmati robbery case in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)