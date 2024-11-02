Investigation Uncovers Employee Investments in DB Stock Broking Owned by Dipankar Barman

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Some employees of DB Stock Broking, owned by Dipankar Barman, also invested money in the company. This was revealed during the interrogation today when some employees of the stockbroking company told the investigators.

Six of the employees working in the Guwahati office of the stock broking company-receptionist Nitumoni Choudhury, Jintumoni Kalita, and Sujit Das of the account section, office assistant Puja Patel, Mahesh Razzak of the agreement section, and Nlabari branch manager Biswajit Barman-turned up for the interrogation at Pan Bazar Police Station today.

The investigators kept the mobile handsets and bank documents of the six employees for more information. Talking to newsmen outside the police station, the six employees said that they too had invested money in the company but did get back.

