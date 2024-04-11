DC Sumit Sattawan reviews scheme implementation in Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The monthly review meeting on the performance of various schemes implemented under government departments in Kamrup Metropolitan District was held at the office of the District Commissioner today. The meeting was chaired by Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and attended by officers and representatives of various departments of the state government.

The District Commissioner advised the participating officers to implement the government schemes properly within the stipulated timeframe. He also placed special emphasis on the timely submission of accounting reports. The participating departments briefed the implementation of government schemes and projects by their respective departments through a PowerPoint presentation. The event was attended by Kamrup (M) District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan.

Also Read: Kamrup District in Assam takes initiative to boost voter turnout (sentinelassam.com)