Kamrup District in Assam takes initiative to boost voter turnout

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a unique initiative aimed at bolstering voter turnout, more than 1 lakh students from Kamrup District in Assam participated in a stirring postcard campaign urging their parents to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Under the banner of 'Maa-Deutaloi Votdanor Ahbaan', the campaign was orchestrated by the Kamrup Election District as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. The primary objective was to achieve a 100% voter turnout for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7 in Kamrup.

One lakh students hailing from 526 educational institutions across the district, ranging from Class VIII to Class XI, passionately crafted heartfelt appeals on postcards, beseeching their parents to cast their ballots on election day for their better future, for participative democracy, and for the growth of India.

Kamrup District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Keerthi Jalli, outlined the campaign's ambitions, emphasising the need to galvanise electoral participation and fortify the democratic fabric. "I remember writing letters to friends as an assignment in school. It used to be an exercise we all looked forward to. The nostalgic joy associated with receiving a stamped letter on your name from Postman Dada is unparalleled," stated Jalli, expressing confidence in the emotional impact generated by children, appealing directly to their parents as 'we as adults are answerable to our future generations; on the state of the nation, we leave them as inheritance' she quips.

The initiative encourages students to choose art forms to express their appeal. Students have been given the famous yellow postcard from the Indian Postal Department. These postcards have been stamped with the Kamrupa and Luit (black softshell turtle) election mascots of the Kamrup district. These letters will then be posted to individual residences. Upon receipt of the letter within 15 days, students are encouraged to upload selfies with their parents and postcards. The letter reaches just in time to remind the parents that it is time to vote on May 7.

"We have designed the programme in government and private schools on April 9th, as most of the students are headed to their village for Eid and Bihu. The timing of the programme is designed in such a way that students remember this message of the need to vote and give it to their extended family as they get together to enjoy the spring festivities," said Some Roy, Circle Officer (A), Boko, Kamrup, and Assisting Officer, SVEEP Cell.

"I am looking forward to voting as soon as I turn 18," added Rashmita Hira of class 11 at Saraighat High School.

"Class 8 onwards, students become very conscious of their social rights. Today's teenagers are much more aware of their constitutional duties and responsibilities. These children were very excited to express that wokeness through art on postcards," added Dhriti Moni Sarma, teacher of class 10 at Kulhati High School.

The programme generated a lot of buzz in the schools, and students expressed their eagerness to receive the postcard. The day ended with students expressing their restlessness to participate in democracy, the building of Assam, and the making of a greater India.

