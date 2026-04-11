Deaf School Students Clear HSLC 2026 With First Division in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In an achievement that has brought pride to the deaf community in Assam, students of the Uttar Pub Divyang Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Gopinath Nagar, Birubari, Guwahati, have performed creditably in the HSLC Examination 2026.
The school is run by the Assam Association of the Deaf.
First-Time Candidates Clear With Distinction
Appearing for the HSLC examination for the first time, Bitumoni Das and Pragati Baruah both secured first division with letter marks — a strong result by any standard.
A third student, Arnab Jyoti Kalita, passed in the second division.
The achievement has been warmly celebrated by the school, the wider deaf community, and residents of the locality.
Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass, Dima Hasao Tops
The institution was upgraded to the high school level only in the 2018–19 academic session, making this cohort among the early batches to sit the HSLC examination from the school.
Tapan Kumar Sharma, General Secretary of the Assam Association of the Deaf, along with the school's teaching staff, extended congratulations to the students and wished them well for their future academic pursuits.
Teachers expressed hope that the result would serve as an inspiration for more students with disabilities to pursue formal education, and help open new doors in the field of inclusive learning across the state.