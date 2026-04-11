Deaf School Students Clear HSLC 2026 With First Division in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In an achievement that has brought pride to the deaf community in Assam, students of the Uttar Pub Divyang Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Gopinath Nagar, Birubari, Guwahati, have performed creditably in the HSLC Examination 2026.

The school is run by the Assam Association of the Deaf.

First-Time Candidates Clear With Distinction

Appearing for the HSLC examination for the first time, Bitumoni Das and Pragati Baruah both secured first division with letter marks — a strong result by any standard.

A third student, Arnab Jyoti Kalita, passed in the second division.

The achievement has been warmly celebrated by the school, the wider deaf community, and residents of the locality.

Also Read: Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass, Dima Hasao Tops