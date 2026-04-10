Assam HSLC 2026: Pass Percentage at 65.62%, Over 2.81 Lakh Clear Exams; Dima Hasao Tops Districts

Guwahati: Assam recorded an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent in the HSLC Examination 2026, with 2,81,701 candidates clearing the test out of 4,29,249 who appeared, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday.
“Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the HSLC Examination 2026 across Assam. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 have passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent,” Pegu said in a post on X.
He also congratulated the top three rank holders for their performance.
“Your hard work, discipline, and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all continued success and a bright future ahead,” he added.
Extending his message further, the minister congratulated the best-performing districts, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to the top three performing districts — Dima Hasao (88.23%), Sivasagar (84.08%) and Dibrugarh (78.46%).
In the division-wise breakup, 85,189 students secured first division, including 3,983 with distinction and 13,681 with star marks.
A total of 1,50,167 candidates passed in second division, while 46,345 secured third division.