Debabrata Saikia demands central package for Kaziranga tragedy and development

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Congress leader and former MLA Debabrata Saikia has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a Special Central Package for Kaziranga, covering conservation, road safety, healthcare and livelihood development, in the wake of the tragic accident at Rangajan on November 13 that claimed 26 lives on National Highway-715.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Saikia expressed profound grief over the loss of lives, including students and women, and said the tragedy had exposed serious shortcomings in highway safety, emergency healthcare and public infrastructure in the Kaziranga region. Demanding an independent technical and road safety audit of NH-715, he called for an investigation into road conditions, highway design, maintenance, traffic management and possible administrative negligence. He also sought immediate rectification of hazardous stretches and expediting the Kaliabor-Numaligarh highway improvement project, including elevated wildlife corridors.

Saikia demanded that compensation for each deceased victim’s family be enhanced to at least Rs 20 lakh, inclusive of the Rs 9 lakh already announced by the Centre and the State Government. He also sought free treatment and rehabilitation for injured survivors, scholarships for dependent children and livelihood assistance to affected families.

Highlighting the lack of advanced medical facilities in the Kaziranga-Bokakhat region, he urged the Centre to sanction a government multispeciality hospital with a fully equipped trauma centre, emergency surgery, ICU, blood bank and ambulance services.

The Congress leader also raised concerns over alleged misuse of government hospital premises for accommodating security personnel linked to a private luxury hotel project near Kaziranga. He sought an independent inquiry and restoration of the facility for public healthcare.

Further, Saikia called for investigations into alleged illegal quarrying and hill cutting in Karbi Anglong, early finalisation of Kaziranga’s Eco-Sensitive Zone and scrutiny of Reliance-associated land acquisitions and proposed wildlife facilities in the region.

Emphasising the economic insecurity of communities living around the UNESCO World Heritage Site, he sought a dedicated livelihood programme covering sustainable tourism, agriculture, employment, education and rural infrastructure.

Saikia urged Modi to establish an inter-ministerial monitoring mechanism with fixed deadlines, adequate funding and public progress reports, stressing that conservation of Kaziranga must go hand in hand with protecting the rights and livelihoods of its surrounding communities.

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