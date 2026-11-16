Kamrup Metro Xahitya Xabha holds extended executive meeting in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The sixth extended executive committee meeting of the Kamrup Metro District Xahitya Xabha for the 2025-27 term was held at Koinadhara, hosted by the Koinadhara Xahitya Xabha.

District Xahitya Xabha president and litterateur Prafulla Barman hoisted the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) flag, while Koinadhara Xahitya Xabha president Dr Arun Sharma paid tribute to the martyrs.

The meeting, chaired by Barman, began with the AXX anthem. District secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta conducted the proceedings and presented the annual report. Members observed a minute's silence in memory of the 26 passengers who died in the recent Kaziranga accident. The meeting adopted resolutions on holding the forthcoming district convention, publishing the annual journal and constructing a permanent office for the district Xahitya Xabha, publicity secretary Deepak Sharma said.