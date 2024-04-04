Debabrata Saikia moves CEC on alleged intimidation of voters by fair price shop owners

GUWAHATI: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia moved the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commission of India, with an allegation that a section of fair price shops (FPS) in Assam, especially the one at Gohain Gaon under the Borboruah Gaon

Panchayats under the Nazira Assembly constituency have been intimidating the beneficiaries of various government schemes by asking them not to attend election rallies being convened by the opposition parties in Assam.

In his letter to the CEC, Saikia said, “It has come to my notice that a Fair Price Shop owner under the National Food Security Act, at Gohain Gaon under the Borboruah Gaon Panchayat area by name Amarjit Gogoi has been openly threatening and intimidating voters. The individuals who are beneficiaries of various government schemes, including the Public Distribution System (PDS), Arunodoi, and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA), have been coerced into refraining from attending political meetings and rallies organized by opposition parties (non-BJP parties). The Fair Price shop owner has warned that attending such events could result in the withdrawal of benefits under the aforesaid schemes. The beneficiaries have also been asked to attend meetings of BJP leaders. Women self-help groups and beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) are being particularly coerced to attend meetings of the BJP; failing to do so, they have been threatened that they would be removed from the government schemes. Similar incidents of threats and coercion have been received from several places.”

Saikia said, “This action is not only unethical but also a direct violation of the democratic rights of citizens. Every individual has the fundamental right to freely express their political affiliations without fear of reprisal or coercion. The action of the Fair Price shop owners undermines the integrity of the electoral process and has severely compromised a level playing field. I, therefore, urge the Election Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The erring Fair Price shop owners should be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. It is crucial to identify the perpetrators behind this coercion and ensure that appropriate action is taken against them. Furthermore, stringent measures must be put in place to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. Clear guidelines should be issued to all political parties and stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of upholding democratic values and refraining from any form of intimidation or coercion during the electoral process.”

