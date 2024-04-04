Guwahati: Suspension of 4 ACS officers extended by 3 months

Guwahati: The Home and Political Department, Government of Assam, has extended the suspension of Suanya Bora, Hemanta Kumar Dutta, Sharmistha Borah, and Munindra Bordoloi for an additional three months until June 2024. They were suspended in connection with irregularities in the utilisation of MPLAD (Member of Parliament’s Local Area Development) funds.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had registered a case (1/2023) against 14 persons in connection with a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of projects and utilisation of MPLAD funds. The CM’s SVC had conducted a regular inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the execution of projects in the Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Barpeta districts under the MPLAD fund of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan. The sources said that irregularities in the utilization of funds took place in 47 road projects in two financial years. The government had earlier suspended the four ACS officers after the detection of financial irregularities.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth looted near Jalukbari by miscreants

Also Watch: