Debabrata Saikia moves Chief Election Commissioner against another fair price shop owner

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, moved the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commission of India, yet again with a complaint regarding the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the Lok Sabha poll by another fair price show owner.

As per the Model Code of Conduct, no person shall indulge in corrupt practices under election law. As such, bribing, intimidating voters, etc., amount to corrupt practices, Saikia said in his letter to the CEC. "Further, no disturbances shall be created in public meetings or processions organized by other political parties or candidates. The fair price shop owner, Amarjyoti Gogoi of Barbarua GP in Nazira LAC, has intimidated various beneficiaries, including National Food Security certificate holders, not to attend any meetings, etc., of the opposition party by circulating a WhatsApp message. He intimated that any person attending an opposition political party meeting will be deprived of benefits under Arunodoi, the National Food Security Scheme, etc. As such, he may be legally arrested and prosecuted under various sections of the Indian penal code by Election Commission of India officials for an attempt to disrupt free and fair polling and a threat to public intimidation," Saikia said in his letter to the CEC.

Saikia, who is also the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader in Assam, requested the CEC frame various sections of the IPC, including Section 506, etc., against the fair price shopkeeper and order the necessary instruction to take steps for a free and-fair poll immediately. "His fair price shop licence may also be cancelled immediately in order to conduct a free and fair poll," Saikia said in the letter.

