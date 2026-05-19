Debabrata Saikia Refutes BJP Switch Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to Congress in Assam Politics

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Debabrata Saikia has strongly denied rumours claiming that he is planning to contest from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency or join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media, Saikia described the speculation as "completely baseless" and part of a "deep conspiracy" aimed at misleading people. He clarified that he remains firmly with the Congress party and ruled out any possibility of leaving the party or contesting in any by-election.

"I have always been in politics to serve the people and will continue to do so," Saikia said, adding that attempts to sideline him from Assam politics would not succeed.

Saikia stated that when he was the Leader of Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly, he had consistently raised his voice for the interests of Assam and its people. He also expressed concern over what he termed growing threats to democracy and criticized the role of the Election Commission, calling its recent conduct disappointing.

Targeting both the state and central governments, Saikia alleged that prices of essential commodities have risen sharply immediately after elections, putting ordinary citizens under severe financial pressure.

He also took an indirect swipe at Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is often referred to by supporters as "Chanakya". Saikia said that Chanakya's principles emphasize respecting educated individuals and avoiding misuse of public funds, values he claimed are missing in the current government.

Criticizing what he called "politics of fake degrees and false promises," Saikia said the government should focus on addressing real public issues rather than serving the interests of big capitalists.

He concluded by asserting that both he and the Congress party will continue their fight for the people of Assam. "Our struggle for Assam and its people will continue. Truth will prevail," Saikia said.

Also Read: APCC leader Debabrata Saikia flags NRC portal failure, seeks government intervention