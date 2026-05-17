APCC leader Debabrata Saikia flags NRC portal failure, seeks government intervention

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Debabrata Saikia has raised serious concerns over the dysfunctional state of the NRC Assam digital infrastructure, alleging that the official portal and helpline services have virtually collapsed.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Assam, Saikia highlighted major technical issues with the official NRC website, nrcassam.nic.in, claiming citizens are unable to access essential services linked to their NRC records.

The issue reportedly surfaced while attempting to retrieve Application Receipt Number (ARN) details through the “Know Your ARN” feature on the portal. Users were directed to contact the state helpline number 15107, but repeated calls allegedly went unanswered.

Saikia further claimed that the toll-free helpline meant for users outside Assam, 18003453762, connected callers to a veterinary hospital in Shillong instead of an NRC support desk.

Calling the situation “deeply irresponsible,” the Congress leader questioned how such critical digital services could remain non-functional despite the NRC exercise involving public expenditure exceeding Rs 1,600 crore. He raised concerns over the apparent neglect of NRC’s IT infrastructure and asked whether the deteriorating condition of the portal and helplines indicates a weakening of the government’s commitment to maintaining NRC records.

Saikia urged the state government to urgently restore the NRC portal, fix helpline issues, and deploy a dedicated technical support mechanism for citizens seeking access to NRC-related information.

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