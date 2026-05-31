Assam: Debabrata Saikia vows continued fight against BJP’s ‘washing machine politics’

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has strongly asserted that the fight against alleged corruption and the BJP’s so-called “washing machine politics” will continue.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Nazira recently, Saikia addressed the recent election results and outlined the Congress party’s future course of action. He stated that the party accepts the election outcome with humility and will thoroughly analyze the reasons behind it.

“At this moment, I am ready to take up any responsibility assigned to me by the party high command and will continue to serve as a dedicated worker,” Saikia said.

Refuting rumors about a possible shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Saikia clarified his long-standing association with the Congress. “I have been committed to the ideals of the Congress since 1972. My loyalty to the party is unwavering and will never change,” he emphasized.

Saikia further stated that the party will continue to raise a strong voice against the ruling government. He alleged widespread corruption under the BJP-led government, particularly highlighting irregularities in water supply schemes.

“The Congress will continue its struggle against corruption and the BJP’s so-called ‘washing machine politics’,” he added, reaffirming the party’s commitment to acting as a strong opposition in the interest of the people.

Also Read: Debabrata Saikia Refutes BJP Switch Rumours, Reaffirms Loyalty to Congress in Assam Politics