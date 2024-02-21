Assam: Police Detain Six For Involvement In Child Marriage-Related Case

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, the Assam police has detained at least six persons including the bride for their links to child marriage in Assam's Golakganj on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the groom, a father of two children, has been identified as Ainul Haque and he has been detained by the cops in relation to this case.

The cops have also detained a man identified as Shahabuddin Mir for attempting to perform the child marriage.

In addition to it, three more individuals going by the name of Rafiq Sarkar, Najrul Sheikh and Dhanuddin Sheikh have also been detained by the police.