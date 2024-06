Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A deer was rescued from a drain in Guwahati on Thursday. The incident took place in the New Guwahati locality at around 10 a.m. It was mentioned that the forest department officials had been observing the animal since the morning and, in due time, rescued and relocated it to the Assam State Zoo.

