Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the cyber police station of City Police successfully held an amount of Rs 6,45,000 after one victim from Lalmati was defrauded of Rs 10,80,000 via cyber fraud by one Golden Finger Alliance investment. An amount of Rs 4,45,000 was credited back into the victim's account, while more money is expected to be credited into her account soon.

