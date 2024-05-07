Delegation from International Trade Corporation meets Assam Governor at Raj Bhawan

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A delegation of the International Trade Corporation met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhawan. The delegation led by organiser Mrinal Ganeriwal, Vikram Modi and Hiralal Mahnot from ITC, Jhankar Dudheria, former president of Terapanth Dharmasthala, Jivraj Pincha, outgoing president of Shri Sadhumargi Jain Shravak Sangh (Samta Bhawan) were present. The delegation invited the Governor to be the chief guest for the Northeast Textile Expo to be organized by the organization at Vrindavan Garden of Sri Gauhati Gaushala, Athgaon from May 18, which the Governor gladly accepted and gave his consent to inaugurate the Expo.

The organisers informed the Governor about the Northeast Textile Expo being organized for the first time in the Northeast. In this regard, organizers Mrinal Ganeriwal said that for the first time in the history of the Northeast, many manufacturers of Panipat will arrive to participate in this North East Textile Expo. All small and big traders of North East including Assam can participate to give more momentum to their business. Vikram Modi said during the three-day Expo, B2B meets will also be organized, giving a golden opportunity to directly interact and do business with the manufacturers. The traders will not only get a chance to expand their business but they will also get the opportunity to see many unseen products.

