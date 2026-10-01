Delivery worker alleges assault at Guwahati apartment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delivery worker was allegedly assaulted by two individuals at an Apartment in Lankeshwar, Guwahati, after he arrived at the residential complex to deliver a parcel. The worker has been identified as Jabidul Hasan, a graduate-level student of Pandu College who reportedly works part-time to support his studies and livelihood.

According to reports, Hasan had gone to the apartment to deliver a parcel and used the lift while moving between floors. He alleged that two residents, identified as Bijoy Ray and Tapas Kumar Mishra, assaulted him over his use of the lift.

Hasan reportedly said he initially came down from the sixth floor before returning upstairs in the lift with a few young boys after retrieving his motorcycle from the parking area. He alleged that he was severely beaten over the time taken to use the lift.

He also alleged that apartment staff and others behaved inappropriately with him during the incident.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras. Jalukbari Police reached the apartment and launched an investigation. Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage and record statements from those involved. Further details are awaited.

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