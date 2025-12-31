App-Based Delivery Workers Go on Nationwide Strike, Services Disrupted

Guwahati: Delivery workers across India went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), protesting against declining earnings, long working hours and the lack of basic social security. The strike led to disruptions in food and grocery delivery services in many places, especially during peak hours.

Delivery agents said that despite spending long hours on the road every day, their income has steadily reduced, pushing many into financial hardship. Several workers claimed they are expected to remain polite and customer-friendly at all times, even under extreme pressure, while penalties are imposed on them for issues beyond their control.

One delivery worker said riders are often fined if an order gets cancelled, regardless of the reason. He added that companies do not provide adequate insurance coverage and that workers are forced to work 14 hours or more daily just to earn a basic income. “No matter how tired or stressed we are, we still have to smile and ask customers for ratings. If an order is cancelled, the loss is ours,” he said.

Another worker said earnings were better in the early days of app-based delivery services, but recent changes in rate structures have made survival difficult. He cited the case of a rider who met with an accident in Delhi’s Barakhamba area and did not receive any insurance support. “Company officials kept asking for documents, but there was no response. In the end, fellow riders collected money to help him,” he said.

Workers also alleged that team leaders are often unreachable and that riders who raise complaints sometimes face app ID blocks. Many riders said they earn only Rs 700 to Rs 800 even after working 14 hours a day, forcing them to continue working late into the night.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha reiterated his demand to ban 10-minute delivery services, saying such models put extreme pressure on gig workers. He called for fixed working hours and stronger protections to ensure safety, dignity and fair working conditions for app-based workers across the country.