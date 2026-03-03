'Delving into the Bharatiya Way'

Guwahati March 2, 2026: “If you want a home cure, turn to your Grandma, or your family kitchen. A lot of it is there,” says Dr Indrani Choudhury, Associate Professor of History, Lalit Chandra Bharali College. “The way forward is to be aware of what we already have, readymade remedies that we have over time forgotten.”

Dr Choudhury made the observation at the launch of her book ‘Healing with Grandmother's Kitchen’, held yesterday at a well attended meeting at Alok Bhavan, the headquarters of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti (BISS), in the city’s Bharalumukh area.

Preceding the launch, Dr Choudhury delivered the Monthly Lecture of the BISS speaking at length on ‘Bharat’s Sanmohan Vidya (The Art of Hypnosis)–a Historical perspective and Modern Usage’, an area which she has specialised in for many years now.

Significantly, the BISS, which is involved in the conservation and exploration of Bharatiya history, both written and oral, stresses on the revival of the Bharatiya calendar and its regular use, as opposed to the Gregorian, as the Bharatiya calendar offers a far more intricate and detailed time chart of the year.

“March 1, 2016, for example, would be the 16th of the month of Falgun, Shukla Trayadashi Tithi, Ravibar, 5127, Kaliyugabda. Such a description of the date is significant,” Hemanta Dhing Mazumdar, National General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, New Delhi, told the gathering at Guwahati. “Among others, it shows how old we are as a civilisation.”

Offering a break-up of the components of the Bharatiya calendar, he said: “Falgun 16 is the 16th day of Phalguna, the last month of the Hindu lunar calendar, which falls in February–March and marks the transition to spring. Shukla Paksha, meanwhile, refers to the waxing period of the moon, while Trayodashi is the 13th lunar day. 5127 Kaliyugabda marks the year in the Kali Yuga Era, which, it is traditionally believed, to have begun in 3102 BCE. Adding 2026 years to it, Anno Domini, adds up to 5127 years, which indicates how old the calendar is, and hence the Bharatiya civilisation as calculated by this calendar.”