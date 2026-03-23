Denied Dispur Ticket, BJP's Atul Bora Eyes 2029 Guwahati Lok Sabha Seat

Senior BJP leader Atul Bora has turned a ticket denial into a long-term political statement — announcing his intention to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections from the Guwahati constituency rather than mounting a rebel bid in the upcoming Assembly poll.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bora said he had already informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of this decision during a recent meeting at his residence.

"When the chief minister visited my residence, I informed him that I intend to contest from the Guwahati constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I will enter the Lok Sabha electoral race in 2029," he said.

Bora revealed that he had initially laid out three possibilities before his supporters — contesting as an independent candidate, backing Congress nominee Mira Borthakur, or staying out of the Dispur race altogether.

He has now closed the door on the first option. "It is now evident that I will not contest independently," he told reporters, effectively ending speculation about a rebel candidacy.

On his role in the campaign, Bora added: "I have told the chief minister that while I will not be involved in Dispur, I will work actively in Dimoria."

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