Bokakhat: AGP President Atul Bora interacts with BJP's Mohura Mandal Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An organizational meeting of the NDA was held at the office of ally BJP's Mohura Mandal Committee in Bokakhat, where AGP President Atul Bora interacted with the workers of the alliance on Saturday.

Bora sought the support and cooperation of BJP workers to ensure the NDA's victory in the Bokakhat constituency. He said, "We express sincere gratitude to all workers for their unwavering commitment and cooperation towards achieving our collective goal of serving the people."

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