Department of School Education, Assam shuffles inspectors of schools in a massive way

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education, Assam, has shuffled the inspectors of schools (ISs) in a massive way today.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary, Department of Education, (i) Chirang district IS Bijoy Baisnab has been transferred and posted as IS of the Udalguri district in place of IS Joypal Singh Brahma.

(ii) Goalpara IS Sahdulla Khan has been transferred and posted as the IS of Karimganj district in place of IS Anup Kumar Das.

(iii) Jorhat IS-cum-DEEO Subhalaxmi Rajkumari has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director to the Directorate of Elementary Education.

(iv) Karbi Anglong IS Biren Sing Ingti has been transferred as the DEEO of West Karbi Anglong against a vacant post.

(v) Dima Hasao IS Gayatri Naiding has been posted as Karbi Anglong IS.

(vi) Karimganj IS Anup Kumar Das has been transferred and posted as Goalpara IS.

(vii) Kokrajhar IS Jagadish Prasasd Brahma has been transferred and posted as Chirang IS.

(viii) Morigaon IS Buli Gogoi Bhuyan has been transferred and posted as Jorhat IS-cum-DEEO.

(ix) Karump IS, Apurba Thakuria, has been transferred and posted as Morigaon IS.

(x) Udalguri IS Joymal Singh Brahma has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director to the Directorate of High Education in place of Chinmoyee Talukdar.

(xi) The Deputy Director of the Directorate of High Education, Chinmoyee Talukdar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director of the Directorate of Bodo and Other Tribal Languages.

(xii) Deputy Director of the Directorate of Bodo Medium and Other Tribal Languages, Manoranan Kakati, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director of the Directorate of Secondary Education.

(xiii) Deputy Director of Secondary Education Tapan Kumar Kalita has been transferred and posted as Kamrup IS-DEEO with immediate effect.

