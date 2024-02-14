Assam agitation martyr’s kin gets house in Udalguri district

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: For Kiran Boro, the lone surviving sister of Swahid Mukunda Boro of village Tezialpara near Kalaigaon in the Udalguri district, it was a long-cherished dream to have a dwelling house of her own. Her only brother, Mukunda Boro, a student of Mangaldai College, attained martyrdom on November 27, 1979, while he was taking part in the historic six-year-long unprecedented Assam Movement spearheaded jointly by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) from 1979 to 1985.

Mukunda Boro was declared the first martyr of the Darrang district and the third in the state. As the years passed, Kiron lost her parents and started her struggle for life with her husband, who also joined his departed in-laws last year. Poverty-stricken Kiron, though she repeatedly approached the leaders of the Assam Agitation, including the local legislator and others, for a dwelling house, as her cowshed-like thatched house was not at all fit for human living, no one responded to her fervent appeal.

Finally, at the request made by former Assistant General Secretary of All Assam Students’ Union and mediaperson Bhargab Kumar Das, Block Development Officer of Kalaigaon Development Block Pranjit Dutta and Assistant Executive Engineer Binoy Sarma Barua came forward with a positive attitude and sanctioned a house for Kiron Boro. On February 12, Kiron Boro, in the presence of Assistant Executive Engineer Binoy Sarma Barua, AASU activist Madhurya Sarma, and mediaperson Bhargab Kumar Das, laid the foundation of her dream home.

