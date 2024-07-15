Deplorable road conditions in Bamunimaidam lead to accidents in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bamunimaidam’s road conditions have deteriorated to alarming levels, making commuting increasingly difficult. Dusty air and large potholes plague the area, and the situation worsens during rainy days. These poor road conditions have led to numerous accidents, with a daily count of 2–5.

The core issue is the unplanned nature of recent developments. The public receives no prior notice and is unprepared for the changes. Additionally, the removal of footpaths has left pedestrians in a dire situation.

Dipankar Das, a local passer-by, said, “Due to the simultaneous start of all constructions, we are facing many problems, including continuous traffic jams in this area. We are forced to use small lanes, which are full of holes.”

Shopkeepers near the construction sites are also disturbed. Anju Devi, a shopkeeper, lamented, “There is a small shop in the area that has been closed for a long time due to the ongoing construction. If this continues, small shops and businesses will shut down.”

Another shopkeeper added, “My shop is in this area, and I have to keep it closed because the area floods and customers don’t come here. We are paying rent that goes in vain.”

Residents are unhappy with the situation and demand quick repairs, at least of the drain and footpath, to ease commuting.

