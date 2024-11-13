Detainee escapes from police custody in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A detainee allegedly managed to escape from the custody of the Dispur Police in Guwahati on Tuesday, sparking a massive manhunt. Dharmendra Rajbonshi, who was arrested in connection with a fraud case, was being held under tight security at the police station. Despite the tight security, he somehow managed to flee. The police have launched an immediate and extensive search operation to track down and capture Rajbonshi.

Also Read: Plot to abduct ONGC employees: Surrendered engineer Tahirul Hussain placed in police custody