DG BSF reviews operational readiness of Guwahati Frontier

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Praveen Kumar, IPS, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness and security scenario along the India-Bangladesh border during his visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier. The Frontier briefing covered current security challenges and measures being undertaken to curb cross-border crimes.

During his visit, the DG interacted with officers and personnel, praising their dedication and effective patrolling along the international border. He highlighted the evolving security landscape in the region and emphasized the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance to ensure a prompt and efficient response to any adverse situations.

Kumar also stressed the critical role of technology in modern border management, urging seamless integration to enhance surveillance, improve operational efficiency, and provide real-time situational awareness. He underscored the need for continuous skill development among personnel to operate and maintain advanced systems effectively.

