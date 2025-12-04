Kuldeep Singh assumes charge as Inspector General (IG) of BSF Guwahati Frontier

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Kuldeep Singh has officially taken charge as the Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier, on November 29. The assumption of charge took place at the Frontier Headquarters located at Patgaon in Azara. He succeeds outgoing Inspector General Sukhdev Raj, who has been transferred to the Western Command Headquarters of BSF in Chandigarh.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Kuldeep Singh holds an MBA degree and is also a law graduate. A 1990-batch BSF officer, he began his service as an Assistant Commandant and steadily rose through the ranks owing to his capability, professionalism, and decades-long experience.

During his distinguished career spanning nearly 35 years, Singh has served in various challenging locations along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh international borders. He also rendered service with the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces and was associated with the National Security Guard (NSG), where he played key roles in the security arrangements for the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, and other VVIPs.

Singh has also been actively involved in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu & Kashmir, where he served in several anti-insurgency missions carried out by the security forces.

Kuldeep Singh's vast operational experience and leadership are expected to further strengthen the BSF's operational capabilities under the Guwahati Frontier.

