DGP GP Singh lauds Assam Police for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh, expressed gratitude towards all personnel and officials of Assam Police for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which came out on Tuesday.

He took to social media to mention, "The Assam Police would like to express its sincere gratitude to all the people of Assam for their cooperation in the peaceful conclusion of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Assam Police Headquarters has commended all the policemen, including 3500 policemen, who performed their duties smoothly despite the scorching heat abroad for their hard work and dedication to the public interest and public service."

Also Read: Lok Sabha poll 2024: Shares of votes of both BJP, Congress go up (sentinelassam.com)