Dighalipukhuri faces environmental decline in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The historic Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati is struggling with severe environmental decline, sparking concerns among residents and experts. The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) attributes the pollution to "nutrification," caused by excess nutrients from decaying plant matter and waste runoff.

"The nutrient overload causes an overgrowth of algae, which turns the water murky and foul-smelling," the APCB official explained in an interview with The Sentinel. This pollution is not merely aesthetic; it poses a threat to the aquatic ecosystem of the lake. In addition, concerns have been raised about underground water seepage further degrading the lake's water quality. The APCB admits that its sporadic checks are inadequate to effectively address these challenges, underscoring the need for continuous maintenance.

Dighalipukhuri holds deep cultural significance, being a living testament to Assam's rich history. Originally excavated during the Ahom era, the lake served as a naval dockyard connected to the Brahmaputra River. However, reports of privatization have sparked outrage, with fears that leasing the site to a Gujarat-based company could restrict public access and commercialize a cherished cultural site.

Locals are concerned that alleged privatization will transform the lake into a commercial venture, restricting access for those who cherish it as part of their daily lives. Environmental experts emphasize the need for immediate attention, recommending strengthened waste management, continuous monitoring, community involvement, regulating industrial runoff, and restoration initiatives.

"The Assam government must balance conservation with sustainable development, prioritizing the preservation of cultural heritage over commercial interests," said a resident. Experts stress that coordinated efforts are essential to halt the decline in Dighalipukhuri's environmental health. The coming months will determine whether this historical site can be preserved for future generations.

The fate of Dighalipukhuri remains uncertain, with residents, experts, and authorities weighing in on the importance of protecting this cultural and environmental treasure. As one local resident noted, "Dighalipukhuri is not just a waterbody; it's a symbol of Assam's legacy. If we fail to protect it now, we risk losing a part of our heritage forever."

