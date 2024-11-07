Assam: Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati Flyover Alignment Changed

We intend to complete flyover before 2026 election, says CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has brought modifications to the length and alignment point of the under-construction flyover from FCI (Noonmati) to Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati.

There has been a hue and cry on the issue of 'tree felling', including some 100-year-old ones, in the metropolitan city that witnessed mass protests on the issue. Even the Gauhati High Court issued notices to the state chief secretary and other respondents of the state government asking them to appear before it on November 13, 2024, in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of the flyover project last night and brought some modifications in the design of the flyover project.

The Chief Minister said, "We didn't have any plan to fell trees. We had a plan to transplant a few trees elsewhere. Experts did visit the site. The standing rule of the Government of India is to plant ten saplings for felling a single tree. Those who raised a hue and cry comprise two kinds of people: some are green activists true to the sense, and some are people who are out to put hurdles for any development activities being carried out by the government."

The Chief Minister said, "We've brought some modifications in the design. While the lanes from Noonmati will end at the Dighalipukhuri point, the Noonmati-bound lanes will start from the Lamb Road Point, not from Dighalipukhuri that was mentioned in the original plan. We intend to complete the flyover before the 2026 election."

On the issue of the statue of Laxminath Bezbaruah at the TC School Point, the Chief Minister said, "We have no plan to shift the statue. It will remain intact below the flyover."

