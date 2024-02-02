Guwahati: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Kamakhya Corridor During Visit

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor on February 4 during his forthcoming visit to Assam.

It is worth noting that the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor is an important project under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

While addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed that this ambitious project will revitalize the religious and cultural landscape of the region.