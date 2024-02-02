Guwahati: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Kamakhya Corridor During Visit

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor on February 4 during his forthcoming visit to Assam.
It is worth noting that the Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor is an important project under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.
While addressing the media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed that this ambitious project will revitalize the religious and cultural landscape of the region.
The Kamakhya corridor has been officially labeled as Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana and it will resemble the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.
The project, whose allocated budget stands at Rs 498 crore, intends to improve the infrastructure around the renowned Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.
Announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, the PM-DevINE scheme focuses on the rapid and comprehensive development of the Northeastern region.
The scheme, with an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, aims to fund infrastructure and social development projects based on the specific requirements of the state.
It does not intend to replace existing Central and State Schemes. Instead, it is aimed to fill the gaps in various sectors.
An Empowered Committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER, has been formulated under the institutional arrangement to administer the PM-DevINE scheme.
This committee will be tasked with monitoring, appraising and recommending project proposals for implementation by the concerned agencies, thereby ensuring the efficient utilization of allocated funds.
The total approved expenditure for the PM-DevINE scheme from 2022-23 to 2025-26 is Rs 6,600 crore.
The scheme enables states and other agencies to propose projects based on the requirements of the North-eastern states.
Meanwhile, in a strategic move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam for two days, starting February 3.
The invitation extended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has political and developmental ramifications, and emphasizes its importance nationally in the upcoming election scenario.
During his visit, PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate integrated welfare projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore.